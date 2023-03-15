Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

PSCH traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $165.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

