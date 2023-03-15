Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $297.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average is $284.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

