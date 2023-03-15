Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $297.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

