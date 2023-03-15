Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

