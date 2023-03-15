Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 3.8 %
NYSE:OIA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 82,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,544. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
