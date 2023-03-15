Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:OIA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 82,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,544. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 45.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

