Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKWGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IPKW stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,920. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,954,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 376.3% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

