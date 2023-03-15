Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 3.0 %
IPKW stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,920. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.95.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.