Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

IPKW stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,920. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,954,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 376.3% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

