Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

