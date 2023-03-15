Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 459,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSMN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,373. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,458,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,581,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 247,089 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,654,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 209,618 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

