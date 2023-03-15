Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,437,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 54,464,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,593.3 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

IITSF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 178,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.