Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

