Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $217.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.14 million.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTR. Grupo Santander cut Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 215,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

