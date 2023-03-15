Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $217.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.14 million.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTR. Grupo Santander cut Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR)
