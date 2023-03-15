Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 9,709 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in DraftKings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in DraftKings by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in DraftKings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 862,220 shares of company stock valued at $16,578,604. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

