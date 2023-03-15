Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 91 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.