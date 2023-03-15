Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 352 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,637,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.