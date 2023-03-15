Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

IBM stock opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

