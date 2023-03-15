Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. City State Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

