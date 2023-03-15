Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

