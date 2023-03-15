inSure DeFi (SURE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $82.09 million and $1.05 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00034643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00215390 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,966.99 or 0.99844403 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00312351 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,707,975.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

