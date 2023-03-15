Instem (LON:INS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $656.14

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 656.14 ($8.00) and traded as low as GBX 632.11 ($7.70). Instem shares last traded at GBX 640 ($7.80), with a volume of 10,340 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £149.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7,937.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 653 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 655.65.

In related news, insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.53), for a total value of £105,000 ($127,970.75). 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

