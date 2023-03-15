Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $540.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

