Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Releases Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 83,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $336.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,347 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

