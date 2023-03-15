Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Releases Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %
Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 83,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $336.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,347 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.