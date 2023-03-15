Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,155. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

