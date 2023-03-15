Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
INSE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 87,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $334.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
