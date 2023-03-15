Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

INSE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 87,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $334.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

INSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

See Also

