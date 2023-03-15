Insight Wealth Partners LLC Buys 480 Shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIDI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,305,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 113,898 shares during the last quarter.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIDI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,701. Vident International Equity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

