Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,244,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $1,545,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,604,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,949,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.