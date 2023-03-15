Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,614. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

