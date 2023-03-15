Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,406 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 1,719,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,682. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.