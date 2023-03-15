Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.71% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HERO traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,831. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.75. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.