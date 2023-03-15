Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA ACWF traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. 5,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The company has a market capitalization of $116.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.