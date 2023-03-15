Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.07% of Camping World worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $38,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 40.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Down 3.2 %

CWH stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

