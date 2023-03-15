Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells 2,852 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $46,744.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 135,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,961.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,077. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $226.90 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush lifted their price target on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Featured Stories

