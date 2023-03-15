Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSTK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $796.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

