Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
OSTK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $796.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.
Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
