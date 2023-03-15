Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells 1,485 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FDP stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 324,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

