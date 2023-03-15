Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $276,774.39.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 1,651,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,715. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 674.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

