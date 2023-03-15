Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 71,364 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,264.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. 7,954,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,905. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

