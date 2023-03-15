Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clear Secure Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of YOU traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

About Clear Secure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

