Insider Buying: Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) insider Shefaly Yogendra acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320 ($5,265.08).

Witan Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Witan Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 216.50 ($2.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.76. Witan Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 199.78 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 237.50 ($2.89). The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,621.62%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.