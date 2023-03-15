Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) COO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $21,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 309,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,548. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

