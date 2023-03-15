Insider Buying: CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Acquires 9,375 Shares of Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.86. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

