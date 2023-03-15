Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases 23,385 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00.
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
NYSE PINE traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 199,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $226.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 90,165 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading upped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
