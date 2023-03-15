Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases 23,385 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE PINE traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 199,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $226.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 90,165 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading upped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

