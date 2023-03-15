Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.84. 46,185 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

