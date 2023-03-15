Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) vs. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nutanix and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 4 7 0 2.64 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Nutanix currently has a consensus target price of $31.92, suggesting a potential upside of 28.98%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Infinite Group.

This table compares Nutanix and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.58 billion 3.60 -$797.54 million ($2.13) -11.62 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.08 -$1.57 million ($8.43) -0.14

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinite Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -29.15% N/A -16.19% Infinite Group -51.42% N/A -202.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutanix beats Infinite Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

