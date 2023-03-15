Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 211,057 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 214% compared to the average daily volume of 67,190 put options.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,100,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,075,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.14. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $105.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

