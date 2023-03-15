Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

