Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,090 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Progressive by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.62.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.05. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 120.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

