Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $632.46 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.78 and a 200-day moving average of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

