Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,808 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.31 and a 200-day moving average of $291.43. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

