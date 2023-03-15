Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,870 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 646,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

