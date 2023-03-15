Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $332.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.71. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

