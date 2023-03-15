Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 53,660 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

